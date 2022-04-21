After Khan, Pakistan’s Political Instability Meets Great Power Competition

Podcast Deep Dish Podcast
What’s next in Pakistan’s politics? Brookings’ Madiha Afzal joins Deep Dish to discuss.
Protesters in Pakistan
Play Podcast
Via REUTERS
Subscribe to Deep Dish Podcast

About the Episode 

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan falsely blamed a United States-led conspiracy for his removal from office last week, feeding anti-American sentiment among his supporters. Brookings’ Madiha Afzal returns to Deep Dish to unpack the ways Pakistan’s political instability interacts with geopolitical competition involving China, Russia, and the United States, and explains why it’s time for the United States to rethink its troubled relationship with the nuclear-armed power.

Like the show? Leave us a rating and review wherever you get your podcasts. 

About the Experts
Madiha Afzal
David M. Rubenstein Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for Middle East Policy, Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology; Brookings
Madiha Afzal
Madiha Afzal is a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in the Foreign Policy program. Her research lies at the intersection of political economy, development, and security, with a focus on Pakistan. Afzal is the author of “Pakistan Under Siege: Extremism, Society, and the State.”
@MadihaAfzal
Madiha Afzal
Brian Hanson
Vice President, Studies
Council expert Brian Hanson
Brian Hanson is the Vice President of Studies at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. He oversees the Council's research operations and hosts the Council's weekly podcast, Deep Dish on Global Affairs.
@bt_hanson
Council expert Brian Hanson
Issues Global Politics US Foreign Policy
Regions South Asia Global
Back to Podcast Listing

Related Content

The border between Pakistan and Afghanistan
Global Politics
REUTERS
Pakistan's Taliban Gamble
Podcast Deep Dish Podcast

Pakistan's military leaders lauded the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan this week. But will Pakistan's domestic threats—from a shaky economy to a rise in domestic terrorism—threaten the country's stability as a result of new leadership next door?

Demonstrators protest the scrapping of the special constitutional status in Kashmir by the Indian government, outside the Indian High Commission in London
Global Politics
Reuters
Kashmir Is the 72-Year 'Wound' between India and Pakistan
Podcast Deep Dish Podcast

Bloomberg's Nisid Hajari and Paul Staniland of the University of Chicago join Deep Dish to discuss how the decision to revoke Kashmir's special autonomy has once again torn open tensions between India and Pakistan.

Bombs in Afghanistan
US Foreign Policy
REUTERS
Counterinsurgency's Failures, from Afghanistan to Vietnam
Podcast Deep Dish Podcast

Winning hearts and minds doesn't defeat insurgent groups, author Jacqueline Hazelton argues. So why does the United States still rely on counterinsurgency?

Public Opinion
Elite Poll: Regional Leaders in Southeast Asia Wary of China
BLOG Running Numbers by Karl Friedhoff

Karl Friedhoff examines poll results of regional leaders regarding China's activities.