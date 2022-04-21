After Khan, Pakistan’s Political Instability Meets Great Power Competition

About the Episode

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan falsely blamed a United States-led conspiracy for his removal from office last week, feeding anti-American sentiment among his supporters. Brookings’ Madiha Afzal returns to Deep Dish to unpack the ways Pakistan’s political instability interacts with geopolitical competition involving China, Russia, and the United States, and explains why it’s time for the United States to rethink its troubled relationship with the nuclear-armed power.

Like the show? Leave us a rating and review wherever you get your podcasts.